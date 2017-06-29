Lisa Evans makes Arsenal move

Already active in the transfer window, Pedro Martinez Losa has made a second former Bayern Munich player a Gunner this month in capturing Sottish international, Lisa Evans’ signature.

German experience

Having cut her teeth like so many of her countrywomen in the SWPL, Evans spent four years with perennial winners, Glasgow City before moving to the Frauen-Bundesliga to sign for Turbine Potsdam. A natural fit for Bernd Schröder’s Turbines, Evans soon extended her deal with the six-time German champions and went on to make over 60 appearances (in all competitions) for the Brandenburg club, notching 15 goals along the way.

Staying in Germany, the winger moved south to Bavaria for the 2015-16 season, joining up with the reigning FBL champions, she helped them to a second successive title and a UEFA Women’s Champions League berth this season as they finished second to VfL Wolfsburg.

A good deal for all involved

Not extending her deal at the end of the 2016-17 season, Evans was fast snatched up by the London club with Gunners boss Losa referring to Evans as “a fantastic addition” to his side. Having played “at the top level” for a number of years during her time in Germany as well as racking up some good UWCL experience, Evans should slot right into an Arsenal team replete with international stars.

Before the new WSL season gets underway, Evans – and many of her former and new teammates – have the little matter of the European Championships to contest, Scotland stalwart Evans already listed in Anna Signeul’s squad for the tournament. Talking to FlowSports, Evans expressed her delight at signing for Arsenal, noting that the “English league is stronger than ever,” but with her focus on the upcoming Euros, Evans knows she has a job to do with Scotland before pulling on the well-known red Arsenal shirt.