Toppserien Week 11 Review: Vålerenga and Kolbotn get back to winning ways

In round of frenzied midweek Toppserien games, LSK sealed their spot at the top with a win over Stabæk as Avaldsnes kept pace with their own narrow win away to Sandviken, but a loss to Arna saw Klepp drop points in the chase. Elsewhere Røa were held by Trondheim and both Kolbotn and Vålerenga registered respective 2-0 wins over Medkila and Grand.

Stretching their unbeaten streak, league-leaders LSK kept their noses ahead of Avaldsnes with a tight win in Bærum. The only goal of the game came after the half hour when the visitors broke at a Stabæk corner, a deep ball over the top saw Ingrid Kvernvolden run onto the ball against an advancing Ingrid Hjelmseth, the ‘keeper well out of her box as Kvernvolden chipped the ball over the top of her head. Neither defence nor goalkeeper covering themselves in glory as the ball dropped low into the goal for Kvernvolden’s fourth league goal of the season. Well on top for most of the match, LSK failed to extend their lead though it mattered not come the full-time whistle.

When the fourth worst defence came up against the third best (so far) few would have predicted that the unfortunately leaky hosts would manage to keep a usually rampant Røa side out. A handful of saves from both Kristine Nøstmo and Kirvil Odden played their part but a lack of clinical edge more than enough to keep the pair scoreless throughout.

A searing run from Ingrid Ryland ten minutes before the break gave Elise Thorsnes something solid to attack as the full back whipped in a cross for the striker to thump into the back of the net of the half-volley. Having had a considerably muted first-half, Avaldsnes might have considered themselves lucky to be a goal to the good over the break but able to get a footing into the game after taking the lead there was little Sandviken could do as they began to trouble Katie Fraine less and less as the game wore on.

In a battle at the wrong end of the table, Kolbotn were able to ease away from the bottom three with a useful win at home to dead-last Medkila. With her first league goal of the year, Maren Johansen opened the scoring not long after the interval when she headed Marit Lund’s lofted cross into the back of the net although Megan Kufeld will feel she could have done more to prevent it. With time fast running out for the visitors, all hope of finding a late draw ran out when Antonia Göransson slipped the ball through Kufeld’s ankles from a tight angle to secure all three points in stoppage time.

With finishing at a premium, Grand had managed to keep the hosts out until half-time but a renewed sense of vigour saw VIF hit the team from the north for two in five early second-half minutes and scoop all three points. Anna Nordin got the ball hosts off of the mark four minutes after the restart when she stretched a boot out at Synne Christiansen’s corner to poke the ball home. Christiansen was involved once more minutes after the restart when she caught the visting defence sleeping as they attempted to play out from the back, after nibbling the ball away she squared for Anne Olsen to finish into the open net.

With things getting a little congested at the top half of the Toppserien table, Klepp were looking to keep their unbeaten run going to slip into third above Stabæk and when Tameka Butt swept Hege Hansen’s low cross home it looked like they were about to leapfrog the team from Bærum.

The dominant side in the first-half, Klepp gradually got eased off of the ball after the break and substitute Josee Nahi was able to restore parity on the hour when she poked the ball under Oda Bogstad before Emma Fletcher made it two with a cross-cum-shot that dipped over the ‘keeper and slipped in off of the far post. Having the better of it, Arna were able to put the match to bed two minutes before time when Lisa Naalsund hit a rocket from 22-yards to find the top corner and see the hosts into fourth tied with Klepp on points but with a better goal difference.