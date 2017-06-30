Liverpool reject loan offers for Sheyi Ojo with young attacker to be offered pre-season game time

Liverpool have rejected a number of loan offers for young winger Sheyi Ojo from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Top-flight outfits Newcastle United - managed by former Reds boss Rafael Benítez - and Burnley, as well as recently-relegated Middlesbrough, have all indicated a desire to sign the 20-year-old on a season-long deal.

But Jürgen Klopp has rejected those bids with Liverpool keen to see how Ojo fares in pre-season, having recently helped England to an U20 World Cup triumph in South Korea earlier in June.

Ojo broke into Liverpool's first-team towards the end of Klopp's first season at Anfield, having scored his first senior goal for the club in an FA Cup replay against Exeter City in January, making eight appearances, but fell out of favour due to injuries and inconsistency last term.

He featured just twice all season, neither time in the Premier League, after a stress fracture in his back kept him out for the first four months of the campaign.

Reds' young wingers to be given opportunities in pre-season

Ojo has spent spells with Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship in the last few seasons, but despite three goals in 19 appearances at Molineux, proved relatively ineffectual at both clubs.

Ojo, who joined Liverpool from MK Dons six years ago and has since graduated from the club's Academy, could be offered the chance to go out on loan later in the window.

Fellow winger Ryan Kent is another who will be given the chance to impress in pre-season, Liverpool having received interest from a number of Championship clubs including Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Barnsley and was voted the Young Player of the year after 45 appearances, scoring three goals.

Kent, who spent time on loan at Coventry City in the previous season before being recalled to make as of yet his only senior display for Liverpool, is expected to make the squad to face Tranmere and Wigan Athletic in local friendlies and could also join the first-team for their tour of the Far East.

Harry Wilson is another young attacker whose pre-season is likely to decide his standing next season. Liverpool rejected interest from Celtic last month for the 20-year-old, who scored 28 goals for the club's under-23s last term.

At least one of Wilson, Ojo and Kent are expected to be loaned out, with those left likely to play for the under-23s and be handed sporadic opportunities with Liverpool's first-team in domestic cup competitions.