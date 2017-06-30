Report: Torino reject new Man Utd approach for Belotti

After releasing Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free transfer earlier on this month due to a ruptured cruciate ligament that's expected to keep him out until the new year, a striker is at the top of José Mourinho's wish list this summer.

Real Madrid striker Álvaro Morata appears to be a priority signing ahead of the 54-year-old's second season in charge at Old Trafford, but another high-profile name that has recently cropped up on numerous occasions is Italian frontman Andrea Belotti after an electric 2016/2017 campaign for Torino.

Man Utd "fail with €70m offer" for Belotti

And amid reported interest, Italian outlet Tuttosport are reporting that the Turin-based club has rejected a €70m bid received from Manchester United for Belotti's services because they're holding out for the Premier League club to match the €100m release clause in his contract.

The Reds are apparently wanting the prolific 23-year-old on top of Morata, who's move to United is also staggering because of his valuation, but it's unlikely both will arrive before the window slams shut if the asking price has to be met.

Andrea Belotti looked like a man possessed at times in the famous dark red shirt of Torino last season, scoring 28 goals in 38 games throughout the Serie A and Coppa Italia campaign, and is therefore also thought to be a target for Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

Interest reignited by new Head of Scouting Javier Ribalta

Tuttosport added that the Europa League champions cooled their interest in Belotti as talks with Álvaro Morata were underway, but newly appointed Head of Scouting Javier Ribalta "spearheaded" a change in heart after supposedly watching the player closely while working for Juventus over the past term.

It isn't known whether the Torino forward remains on Manchester United's shortlist after the latest bid was turned down, but fresh reports in England suggest that a Morata agreement with Real Madrid is close so it's unlikely that Mourinho will start the new season without a new no. 9.