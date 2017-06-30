Paul Pogba states he always knew he "might come back" to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder and the world's most expensive player Paul Pogba has stated that admitted that he did leave United to play football, but he also that he always knew that his time was "not finished" and that he "might come back" to the club in the future.

Pogba: I had unfinished business

Pogba was one part of United's excellent youth side that won the FA Youth Cup back in 2011 alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison. However, after only making three senior appearances, he decided that he would have to leave the North-West in the pursuit of first-team football.

The Frenchman upped sticks to Juventus where he managed to establish himself as one of the most exciting and sellable talents in world football, with new manager José Mourinho deciding to break the bank to bring Pogba back to United for a hefty £89million fee.

It was a good return to Old Trafford for the 23-year-old. Pogba was influential in helping The Red Devils secure two trophies. Pogba did admit that he needed to leave United for first-team opportunities but also stated he always had the thought of making a return.

"I left Manchester to play," Pogba told Esquire. "That's all I wanted. Even though I was young, I felt I could play now and I didn't want to wait."

"So if it wasn't with Manchester it would be with someone else," the Frenchman added. "But in my mind, I knew: 'It's not finished, I might come back."

Won't accept anything less

Pogba will be at forefront of Mourinho's side next season as the coach will look to better their three trophies, as he will lead his side into their Champions League return and a charge at the Premier League title.

United are looking to do that by flexing their financial muscles having already secured the services of Victor Lindelöf, and former defender Phil Neville stated that Mourinho won't accept anything less than lifting the league trophy.

"It's going to be a difficult season, as everyone else is spending money and improving," Neville told MUTV. "United are going to have to improve as well because they didn't finish in the top four last season."

"Even that is a big ask, but I think Jose will want to win the Premier League," he concluded. "That's the big one. He won't settle for anything less."