Pogba laughs off transfer fee and criticism after first season at Man United

Paul Pogba has laughed off his world record transfer fee that brought him back to Manchester United last summer.

The French midfielder has been criticised for the last 12 months, which much of the ammunition for those harsh words coming from his £89m transfer fee.

Pogba: I forgot about my price tag

For him, though, it wasn’t important, he told Esquire Magazine for their July/August edition.

“After one week, I forgot [about the money]. It’s people that reminded me,” he said.

The 23-year-old then came out with a wonderful quote. “At the end of the day,” he said. “When you die, the most expensive and the less expensive, they go in the same grave. So I don't even think about it.”

It was Pogba who scored the opener for Man United in the UEFA Europa League Final, the crowning moment in a somewhat underwhelming first season back at Old Trafford. Yes, underwhelming, but still effective. Pogba was United’s most efficient chances creator. Had Zlatan Ibrahimović not failed to convert a number of big chances (he had one of the worst chance conversion rates in the Premier League), Pogba could have come close to breaking English assist records.

The worst player wins three trophies, jokes Pogba

Individual feats were not Pogba’s thing in the 2016/17 season, but arriving in August, by May he had lifted two trophies; that Europa League and the EFL Cup.

Laughing at his critics, he joked, “the worst player in the world wins three trophies! Haha! Yes, that’s fine. That’s fine, I accept it.”

“The most over-rated, too much money, too much spending, everything you can say. This guy, for the next month he will enjoy his holiday with his medal and the trophy — nice! And I'm going to the Champions League…"

Pogba, summing up the feelings of most Man United fans who have begun to adore their most expensive player of all time, while their rivals continue to disregard his quality.