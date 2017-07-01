Defender Craig Cathcart signs four-year deal with Watford

Defender Craig Cathcart will be with Watford until 2021 after he put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the club.

Cathcart joined the Hornets from Blackpool back in 2014, and has since gone on to become a key player during his three years with the Premier League outfit.

The Northern Ireland international struggled with injury last season, but has played 84 games for Watford since arriving three years ago.

Defender delighted to sign new contract

Cathcart was pleased to have signed a new deal as he believes there are “exciting times” ahead with the Hornets.

“I’m delighted,” he told watfordfc.com. “Since I came to the club, things have been on an upward curve for me, and I want to continue that and help the club move in the right direction.

“The training ground is getting better, the stadium is looking fantastic and the squad we’ve built is great.”

The Hornets completed the signing of Will Hughes, who is new manager Marco Silva’s first signing, and they’ve now tied down one of their key players to a long contract.

Silva key in Cathcart staying at Watford

Cathcart has said that Silva is one of the main reasons he has stayed at Vicarage Road, and he’s excited for the new season to begin.

He added: “I missed the last few games of the season through injury, so I’m just trying to make sure I’ 100 per cent fit for pre-season and I’m fresh and ready to go.

“Looking at it from the outside, it looked like he (Silva) did a great job at Hull. They had a quick turnaround and won quite a few games.”

The defender is looking for the squad to work “hard together” during pre-season for the busy season ahead. The new season begins on August 12 as the Hornets welcome Liverpool to Vicarage Road.