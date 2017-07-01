Hornets complete double signing ahead of pre-season

Watford have completed the signings of defender Kiko Femenia and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann ahead of pre-season.

Femenia, who played for Spain at youth level, has signed for the Hornets from La Liga outfit Alaves on a four-year contract.

The right-back played 31 times in the Spanish top flight last season, helping Alaves to a ninth-place finish.

Femenia joins Hornets from Alaves

The 26-year-old began his career with Hercules B, playing 10 games before breaking into the first team in 2008. He went on to make 71 appearances and has since went on to play for Barcelona B, Real Madrid B and Alcorcon before going on to spend two years at Alaves.

Femenia played an integral part in Alaves’ promotion in the 2015-16 season, and also helped the Spanish outfit get to the final of the Copa del Rey last season.

The defender played twice for Spain Under-18s, six times for the Under-19s and three times for the Under-20s during the space of a two-year period.

Bachmann makes switch to Vicarage Road

Marco Silva, who took over former boss Walter Mazzarri in the summer, made his first signing as manager of Watford after bringing in midfielder Will Hughes to the club.

Bachmann has joined Hughes and Femenia in putting pen to paper, the ‘keeper has signed a three-year deal at Vicarage Road.

The Austrian spent six seasons with Premier League rivals Stoke City, but never played a single game for the Potters after spending time on loan with Wrexham, Ross County and Bury.

Bachmann, who was released by Stoke at the end of the 2016-17 season, has played 21 times for Austria at youth level, and the highly-rated ‘keeper has been in the senior squad in each of the last two international breaks.

Both Femenia and Bachmann are in contention to pull on the Watford shirt for the first time next Saturday when the Hornets take on Woking in the first pre-season friendly.