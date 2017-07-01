Austria drop squad news for Euro 2017

One of the last few squads announced, Dominik Thalhammer has revealed his 23-woman squad (and eight alternates) for Euro 2017.

Few surprises

With little difference between this and his last major squad – for the Cyprus Cup earlier this year – Thalhammer has made just four changes, unsurprisingly captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck returns to the team after returning from injury. 18-year-old midfielder Jennifer Klein gets the nod as Annelie Leitner and Neulengbach’s Laura Wienroither miss out on the final 23. Whilst Manuela Zinsberger remains the first choice goalkeeper, Thalhammer has changed his back-up options, calling up 32-year-old Jasmin Pfeiler and uncapped Bergheim stopper, Carolin Größinger in favour of teenager Isabella Kresche and the injured Anna-Carina Kristler.

As to be expected, the main bulk of the squad spend their time playing next door in the Frauen-Bundesliga and in fact just eight of the 23 play in the ÖFB-Frauenliga with most coming from Sturm Graz and St. Pölten. Conversely 14 of those called up play in Germany, with trios coming from Bayern Munich, SC Sand and Duisburg, the other pair from Turbine Potsdam (Sophie Maierhofer the odd one out coming from American university team, Kansas Jayhawks). With a tough group to navigate and no major tournament experience, having so many players that play in one of the most competitive leagues in the world set to be a huge boost for Thalhammer and Austria as they embark on their maiden European Championship journey.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Carolin Größinger (FC Bergheim), Jasmin Pfeiler (SKV Altenmarkt), Manuela Zinsberger (FC Bayern München)



Defenders: Marina Georgieva (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Virginia Kirchberger (MSV Duisburg), Sophie Maierhofer (University of Kansas), Katharina Naschenweng (SK Sturm Graz Damen), Katharina Schiechtl (SV Werder Bremen), Viktoria Schnaderbeck (FC Bayern München), Carina Wenninger (FC Bayern München)



Midfielders: Verena Aschauer (SC Sand), Barbara Dunst (MSV Duisburg), Jasmin Eder (SKN St. Pölten Frauen), Jennifer Klein (NÖSV Neulengbach), Nadine Prohaska (SKN St. Pölten Frauen), Sarah Puntigam (SC Freiburg), Sarah Zadrazil (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam)



Attackers: Nicole Billa (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Nina Burger (SC Sand), Stefanie Enzinger (SK Sturm Graz Damen), Laura Feiersinger (SC Sand), Lisa Makas (MSV Duisburg), Viktoria Pinther (SKN St. Pölten Frauen)



Alternates: Jasmin Krejc (SKN St. Pölten Frauen), Jasmin Pal (FC Wacker Innsbruck); Katharina Aufhauser (NÖSV Neulengbach), Adina Hamidovic (SKN St. Pölten Frauen), Julia Kofler (SK Sturm Graz Damen), Simona Koren (MSV Duisburg), Sandrine Sobotka (NÖSV Neulengbach), Laura Wienroither (NÖSV Neulengbach)