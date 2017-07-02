Report: Man Utd will refuse Barcelona offer for Player of the Year Herrera

Manchester United have reportedly told Barcelona that any approaches for last season's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Ander Herrera will be turned down immediately, despite rumours coming out of Spain that the La Liga giants want to add him to their squad.

Suggestions that the 27-year-old could potentially be tempting by a move to the Nou Camp were indefinitely fuelled when former manager Ernesto Valverde from his Athletic Bilbao days replaced Luis Enrique at the helm on May 29th.

Deal "wouldn't be considered" for less than £60m

The Independent claim that any offers on the wrong side of £60m will be rejected without consideration because José Mourinho views the player as a "future captain" at Old Trafford, after putting on fine performances and showing strong leadership qualities to match throughout the whole of the 2016/2017 campaign.

The English newspaper added that even though there's interest from the Catalan club, no "official approaches" have been made because of how off-putting the price tag is to Valverde, even though he's a huge fan of how Herrera would fit into his playing style.

A new centre-midfielder is on the top of the 53-year-old's wish list this summer, amid doubts over the futures of current pair Andrés Iniesta and Ivan Rakitić, with Italy international Marco Verratti thought to be a priority target.

Herrera a "plan B" option

Negotiations regarding a deal for Barcelona to bring in the Paris-Saint Germain talisman are well underway, with the fee potentially reaching a world-record £100m if the French outfit get their way throughout proceedings.

Spanish news source Sport have previously reported that Ander Herrera is only acting as a "plan B" if the transfer of Verratti, who is keen on a move to Barca, falls through ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2017/2018 season.

Herrera has 12 months left on his current contract, however, it seems perfectly clear that he's very content in Manchester at the moment and the most likely outcome of this story would be that he'll extend his deal once the transfer window slams shut.