Report: Darmian must ask to leave Man Utd for Serie A

Matteo Darmian will have to ask José Mourinho if he wants to leave Old Trafford for a Serie A return this summer, according to reports, after impressing the Portuguese manager when having to fill in for Luke Shaw at left-back throughout prolonged periods of the 2016/2017 season.

The Italy international capped off a solid second term at Manchester United by helping the club clinch UEFA Europa League glory in Stockholm against AFC Ajax at the end of May, but not on his favoured right side of the defence due to the meteoric rise of Antonio Valencia since Mourinho's arrival.

Juventus, Inter Milan interested

ESPN claim that Darmian will have to ask to depart if a move back to his homeland tickles his fancy because of how José Mourinho sees him as a valuable squad player, even though he's seen as a backup option to the powerful Ecuadorian.

Serie A champions Juventus are one of the clubs reportedly wanting the 27-year-old's services this summer, after Dani Alves' departure has left them in need of a right-back as well as first choice left-back Alex Sandro seemingly on the verge of a move to Chelsea.

Inter Milan also look to have rekindled their interest in the former Torino defender, however, a return to Turin to play under Massimiliano Allegri in the famous black and white stripes of The Old Lady is likely to be the player's priority if he does want a move.

Full-back not in Mourinho's transfer plans

It's widely known that José Mourinho wants quality over quantity ahead of an important 2017/2018 campaign, and is targeting a holding midfielder, a right winger and a striker on top of S.L. Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelöf, who joined for £30m at the start of June.

His stern transfer instructions for club CEO Ed Woodward mean that he's hoping that a new full-back will not have to be brought in as well, but if Matteo Darmian opts for an exit it will have to be strongly considered - with last season's disastrous injury crisis in mind.