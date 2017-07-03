Derby County sign defender Andre Wisdom on a permanent deal

Derby County have completed their second signing of what is expected to be a busy summer for The Rams, after the deal for former loanee defender Andre Wisdom was completed.

It is good to be back

New manager Gary Rowett is looking to form the side in his image having already completed the signing of Hull City's Curtis Davies, and Rowett's next move has been to bring a fan favourite back to the club.

Wisdom was on loan at Pride Park way back in the 2013/14 season from Liverpool where the full-back played a crucial role in Derby's push into the play-off final, but has gone on to play for West Brom, Norwich and Red Bull Salzburg last season on a temporary basis and with relative success.

It was confirmed earlier in the month that a fee and personal terms had been agreed and would be completed upon his return from summer holidays, the 24-year-old signed a four-year deal with the club and he shared his delight at making an return to The Rams.

“It’s good to be back," Wisdom told dcfc.co.uk "I can remember my time here before like it was yesterday."

“I loved it at Derby so it is good to sign," the full-back admitted. "It helps that I have been here before."

"So I am familiar with some of the players and staff as well how the club works," Wisdom added. "So it made the decision easy."

Hoping to replicate my previous season

Wisdom slotted straight into the starting XI during his first spell in the East Midlands, and solidified his place in the side throughout the rest of the campaign making 38 appearances overall.

The full-back was only 90 minutes away from helping the side back into the Premier League before their heartbreak to Queens Park Rangers, Wisdom is expected is to slot right back into Rowett's starting XI and Wisdom stated he wants to replicate what he states was his "best season" as a professional footballer.

"I feel that I played the best season of my professional career here before," he admitted. "Even after I left Derby and went elsewhere, I don’t think I was playing the kind of football that I was during that loan spell."

“It’s good to be back," Wisdom concluded. "And I hope I can replicate what I did before this time around.”