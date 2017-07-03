Alexander-Arnold misses out on England's Under-19 Euro squad ahead of huge season for Liverpool

Liverpool youngster ​Trent Alexander-Arnold ​will not play a part in England's Under-19 Championship as he prepares for a hugely important Premier League ​season.

Alexander-Arnold not involved in England's Championship

He was not among the 18 players announced by Keith Downing for the campaign despite playing a huge part in their qualification for the competition.

Playing six games, Alexander-Arnold registered four goals and one assist from the right-back role indicative of his quality in the final third.

However, Liverpool and England had a discussion at the end of the season in regards to his availability this summer. Both sides determined that the best course of action was for the 18-year-old was to recharge his batteries ahead of the new season.

Huge season ahead for Liverpool youngster

Having caught the eye in the 2016/17 campaign, Alexander-Arnold has another huge year ahead of him for Liverpool. He will likely play second fiddle to ​Nathaniel Clyne ​at right-back but with a much more rigourous fixture list, the youngster could well get some more first-team action under his belt.

Fans will be excited about what he can bring to the table after impressing with his end product for the Under-23's. A terrific solo goal against Chelsea in which he stormed down the right hand side before firing the ball into the bottom corner is testament to that, while his free-kick against Everton provide further evidence of his quality going forward.

Given that has been a regular criticism of Nathaniel Clyne since he moved to Merseyside, Alexander-Arnold will be looking to push his international compatriot out of the starting eleven and propel himself further into Jürgen Klopp's future plans.

Although he will be disappointed not to feature for his country this summer in the Championship, Alexander-Arnold now has the chance to get a strong pre-season under his belt and build his fitness up before the Premier League campaign begins again.