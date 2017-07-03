Phil Jones states that Manchester United's USA Tour will be a good experience for the youngsters

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has stated The Red Devils' upcoming tour of the United States of America will be a good experience for the younger members of the squad, as United are set to take on the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

A lot of positives to take from pre-season

In reflection the 2016/17 season was more than a success for The Red Devils, as they secured three trophies, their first Europa League title and a return to the Champions League in José Mourinho's first campaign at Old Trafford.

They will be looking to up the ante as they will battle for their first Premier League title since 2013, and they will look to begin their preparation well as they return to the International Champions Cup across the pond.

It is expected that Mourinho will take a relatively young squad across the Atlantic, and Jones stated games against the likes of the Madrid's and Barcelona's will be a good experience to have so early on in their careers.

"Of course they’re big names and they have big-name players in their sides," Jones told mantud.com. "We’ve often played against these kinds of teams in pre-season and it's exciting for the fans in the States to come to the games."

"It’s also good for some of the young players who travel with us to experience matches like that," the defender stated. "You can take a lot of positives from pre-season and look forward to the start of the season."

Going to be a great tour

The trip is expected to be a lot more successful than last season's trip to the Far East, which seemed impractical in theory and practice as it included an abandoned fixture against City in Beijing.

Mourinho will also have full season with his players under his belt, and Jones has stated that he and the rest of the squad are looking forward to making an return.

"Everyone is looking forward to it," he said. "We know exactly what the manager expects from us and he knows the players inside and out."

"I'm sure it will be a great tour," Jones concluded. "I'm looking forward to it."