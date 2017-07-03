Alex Scott pens new deal with Arsenal

England international and Arsenal captain Alex Scott has signed a new contract with her club, amidst UEFA European Championships preperations.

Arsenal Roots

Scott is in her third spell with the club following two seperate stints at Birmingham City and Boston Breakers. Aged only eight years old when she started with The Gunners, she has proved her loyalty by putting pen to paper signing a new contract.

Making her debut with Arsenal at 18 years of age, she started as a forward, but was later converted to her better-known position as a right-sided full-back. It only took her until her second season with the senior side to gain not one, but two pieces of silverware, guiding Arsenal to victory in the FA Women's Premier League National Division and the FA Cup in the 2003/04 season.

Key player

One of the most well recognised faces in the FA Women's Super League, she has contributed to the winning of nine league titles and seven FA Cup's - a statistic anybody would be proud of. It isn't only at club-level the defender has proven her worth; she has registered over a century of caps in an England shirt.

In the 2006-07 season, Scott played a vital role in one of club's most historic seasons, where they earned an incredible four trophies. This included the UEFA Women's Champions League win where Scott's 91st minute winner in the first-leg proved to be the only difference between Arsenal and Umea IK.

Most recently she led her side to an FA Cup win in 2016, where Chelsea were defeated by a goal to nil.

Pleased manager

Pedro Martinez Losa spoke to the club website, expressing how Scott will play an important part in the club's future.

"We are very pleased that Alex has signed a new contract with us. Alex is a true leader who brings so much to our team."

It is clear that Losa values her experience within the side, noting her effect on the younger players of the squad.

"She shows professionalism on and off the pitch, providing a great example and role model for our younger players to look up to."