Matty Fryatt looking to earn deal with Burton Albion after over two years out injured

Matty Fryatt has been spotted training with Burton Albion after recently being released by Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

The striker has been on the sidelines for over two years with a serious achilles injury but now looks to have his mind set on earning a contract at the Pirelli Stadium.

A torrid time with injury

The striker last played in a competitive match in March 2015 for Forest in a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley. Since then, he has been suffering with a serious achilles injury which has previously seen his entire career put in doubt.

However, in March this year, Fryatt did manage to return to training after numerous different treatments. Despite this, he was never fit enough to challenge for place in Mark Warburton's side as they battled to remain in the division towards the end of last season.

Following the 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on the final day to retain Forest's place in the Championship, Warburton stated that he would trim the squad in the summer. Fryatt became one of the first victims of this as he was let go by the club and he is now free to move on elsewhere.

A proven goalscorer throughout his career

Despite his injury problems, Fryatt has proved throughout his career that he can find the back of the net when fit. He has scored 120 goals as a professional so far which, considering how long he has spent out injured, is not a bad return.

He began his career at Walsall after coming through the youth academy. He scored 27 goals for the club in 70 appearances during a three-year spell which also included a loan move to Carlisle United. This earnt him a move to Leicester City where he had a very successful time as he found the back of the net 51 times in 168 appearances.

Fryatt then agreed to join Hull City for a fee of around £1.2 million in January 2011 and soon made his mark at the KC Stadium. He scored 27 goals in 82 appearances as he became a firm fan's favourite at the club. However, his appearances were limited in the Premier League which ultimately saw him loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday and eventually depart the club in 2014.

Despite his time at Forest being marred by injury, when he played he did look sharp. He managed to score six goals in the 25 appearances he made for the club and looked like a quality signing during his first few months at The City Ground. He formed a good partnership alongside Britt Assombalonga and it was a shame for Forest supporters that they did not get to see this develop any further.

A host of interest despite injury woe

Remarkably, despite his injury woe in the last few years and a significant lack of competitive minutes, there are still a number of clubs interested in securing Fryatt's signature this summer.

The likes of Queens Park Rangers, Ipswich Town and former club Hull City are all said to be keen on snapping up the forward on a free transfer.

However, he is currently training with Nigel Clough's Burton squad ahead of next season. He is understood to be undergoing injury rehabilitation at St George's Park as he lives in the area. Despite the fact that it appears Burton could be in prime position to secure his signature, Fryatt is believed to be weighing up all of his options before deciding on his future.