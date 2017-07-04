Tammy Abraham signs new five-year deal with Chelsea ahead of Swansea loan move

Chelsea FC have managed to secure the future of one of their brightest youth prospects, with striker Tammy Abraham signing a new five-year deal with The Blues.

Securing the future of a potential great

Abraham has been with Chelsea since the age of eight and climbed up the ladder right up to the Under-23's, where he was crucial in back-to-back victories in the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League trophies in both the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

His performances and goals saw him break into the first team at the end of the 2015/16 season playing against both Liverpool and Leicester City in the last embers of the campaign, before new manager Antonio Conte sent him down a league with Bristol City being the lucky club that received one of the best seasons from a young English striker in quite some time.

Abraham managed a hefty 26 goals in all competitions during his time at Ashton Gate earning both the clubs Player and Young Player of the season awards, he also made history as his goal in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday made him the highest-scoring teenager in the history of the Championship.

Abraham has committed his future to Stamford Bridge for a further five years, but will be given his chance to prove himself at the highest level as he joins Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Looking to fulfill my Premier League potential

After his mesmerising season with The Robins there were a host of clubs looking to capture his signature, with the front runners being a toss-up between either newly promoted Newcastle United or Swansea.

At one point it did seem that the striker could be moving up to the North East, but Abraham will be hooking up with former Chelsea Assistant Manager turned Head Coach Paul Clement down in South Wales.

The 19-year-old is set to join up with The Swans on their pre-season tour of America after being given time off after his exploits with the England Under-21's at the recent European Championships, but Abraham gave the impression that he can't wait to get started and prove himself at the highest level.

"I’m really excited,’’ Abraham declared to swanseacity.com. “I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully I can do the same at Swansea."

"When teams play good football it tends to create chances for the striker," he concluded. "Then it‘s up to me to get myself in good positions and hopefully score some goals.’’