Kasey Palmer rejoins Huddersfield Town on loan

Kasey Palmer will be rejoining David Wagner's Huddersfield Town this season after playing an influential role in their promotion success from the Sky Bet Championship last season.

The midfielder will return to Yorkshire where he made a terrific impact with the hope of once again gaining plenty of game time as well as some much needed Premier League experience; which he will hope can boost his chances of making it into the Chelsea squad.

Palmer returns to Yorkshire

Palmer joined on a busy day of transfer business for the Terriers who made a trio of signings which included free agent, Danny Williams and former Derby County midfielder, Tom Ince, which means competition will be stiffer for the Chelsea loanee this time around.

Palmer is not the first player to return to Huddersfield from last year either as Wagner made sure he penned former Manchester City midfielder, Aaron Mooy, on a club record deal after he too made a name for himself at the John Smith's Stadium.

Last season, Palmer made 17 starts for Huddersfield with a further nine from the bench, scoring five goals as well as getting three assists. A lengthy injury towards the end of the season saw Palmer miss out on the run in and the Play-Off semi-finals, but he made a triumphant return in the Play-Off Final as Huddersfield secured themselves Premier League status.

Palmer isn't the only Chelsea player that the Terriers are interested in either, as the club have been linked with a move that would see Izzy Brown return to the club. Brown spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield and made a huge impact with his attacking runs and brilliant pace and he could be set to join Palmer at some stage this summer.

Chelsea future

However, the deal certainly does not spell the end of his time in London either as it is clear Antonio Conte sees the potential that the young Englishman can provide as Palmer signed a four-year deal with Chelsea earlier this week. Now he has a season to prove himself at the highest level where he and his new club will be aiming to top last season's fantastic journey by surviving in England's top flight.