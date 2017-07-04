Manchester City youngster Bersant Celina secures season-long loan deal to Ipswich Town

Manchester City have once again let one of their bright prospects out of their hands to gain some vital first-team experience, as it was confirmed that their young winger Bersant Celina has joined Championship side Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

A good place for me to be right now

Manchester City's flock of young talent has increased year-on-year especially with the building and increasing function of their new City Football Academy, and Celina is one of the best talents to emerge but has found opportunities limited for The Citizens with just one Premier League appearance under former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 20-year-old spent the past season in the Eredivisie with FC Twente where he impressed in his 28 appearances with five goals to his name, the Kosovo international is the fifth signing made by Mick McCarthy and he shared his delight at moving to The Tractor Boys.

"Ipswich is a big club," Celina told itfc.co.uk. "It has a big history and it's a good place for me to be at this moment."

"I've had a break but now I can't wait to get going," he added. "To train with the players and to put on the shirt and play for the team."

Investigation going right to the top

City have also flexed their financial muscles to bring some of the best, young talent to the Etihad Stadium, but in the case of Benjamin Garré it could see them hit with some hefty consequences.

The club signed the youngster from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield at the age of 16 back in July last year, but they claimed that City had breached FIFA rules regarding the signing of minors from outside the European Union.

FIFA ruled in City's favour but the South American club took it one further by putting it before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the hearing took place on Monday and it could take up to several weeks to get a decision. If found guilty City could face the prospect of a transfer ban, which has effected the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the past for similar incidents.