Kyle Naughton has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City

Kyle Naughton has extended his contract with Swansea City, a deal to keep him in SA1 for three more years. The full-back was entering the final year of his contract and will now be tied down with the club until 2020.

Former England Under-21 international, Naughton, joined the Swans from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2015, for a reported £5m fee. Naughton has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Welsh outfit, cementing his place in the first team last season and scoring his first goal for the Swans.

Former prodigy

Naughton made his name as a 19 year-old at his hometown club, Sheffield United. After a loan at Scottish club, Gretna, Naughton broke into the Blades squad in the 2008-2009 season. His first season saw him win the Young Player of the Year award and finish runner up for the Player of the Year award, for the Yorkshire club. Naughton also capped off his season by being named in the 2008-2009 PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Following his success, Naughton was then signed by Spurs in a £9m package deal, alongside Kyle Walker, in 2009. Whilst the move has worked out well for England international Walker; Naughton found his chances limited, following his move to North London.

Subsequent loan moves to Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Norwich City were successful for the Sheffield-born defender. Naughton’s performances for Leicester earned him the Foxes’ Young Player of The Year award and a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for a second time.

Despite, finally, breaking into the Tottenham first team in 2013-14 season, the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in 2014 did not work out well for the full-back. Naughton was deemed surplus to requirements by the Argentinian, before moving to the Liberty.

Looking ahead

Naughton cemented his place in Paul Clement's plans at the end of last season. The 28 year-old scored his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, a crucial relegation battle in May, and looks to be heading into next year the incumbent right back.

Despite tying down Naughton for the next three years, it is understood that the Swans are still in the market for another full-back. Reports surfaced that the club were lining up a £13m bid for Liverpool defender, Alberto Moreno.

Naughton, who is adept at right back or left back, looks to have become number one choice over right back Angel Rangel. Spaniard Rangel, who missed a portion of the season with an injury, has recently surpassed ten years as a Jack. The 34 year-old joined the club in for a nominal fee back in 2007, joining up with fellow countryman Roberto Martinez. Rangel has become stalwart for the club, making over 300 appearances for the South Wales side.