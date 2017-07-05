Chris Gunter set to sign new deal at Reading despite Premier League interest

Reports suggest that Chris Gunter is set to sign a new contract at Reading which will see him commit his future to the club despite a host of interest from both Premier League and other Championship clubs.

Gunter was one of the main voices calling for his manager to sign a new deal to remain at the Madejski ahead of next season. He got his wish yesterday as Jaap Stam signed a new two-year deal and now Gunter looks like he may follow suit.

A consistent performer for The Royals

The 27-year-old defender has always been a reliable performer throughout his career, wherever he has played. This is something which has not changed during his time with Reading. He has made 192 appearances for the club since joining in 2012, scoring one goal during this time.

He has rarely suffered through injury during his career and this was the case again last season as he played every single league match for Reading, resulting in 46 further appearances. He then made made three further appearances in the play-offs where Reading eventually lost out in the final at Wembley on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Before making the switch to Reading, Gunter also played for Cardiff City, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. His career began at Cardiff when he broke through the youth academy and it would not be a surprise to see the full back return to his hometown club at some point in his career. He had a very successful three-year spell at Forest where he made 133 appearances, scoring two goals. He helped the Reds, who at the time were managed by Billy Davies, reach back-to-back play-off finishes in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 campaigns but never managed to reach the Premier League.

Despite a disguised career at club level, Gunter's career highlights so far have without doubt come on the international stage. He has made 79 appearances for his country after previously featuring at Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 level. He was part of the 23-man squad which made history at UEFA EURO 2016 and played every minute of Wales' six matches at the tournament as they made the semi-finals.

Linked with a number of different clubs

Due to his consistent performances again for the Royals this season, it comes as no surprise that other teams have been sniffing around and considering making a move for the experienced full-back.

It had been reported that recently relegated Middlesbrough had activated a £1 million release clause in Gunter's contract as Garry Monk looks to begin building a squad capable of making an immediate return to the top flight next season. However, Reading are believed to have no interest in selling one of their key players and Gunter himself now looks set to commit his future to the club.

Gunter would certainly fall into the category of player that Monk is looking to add to his Boro squad. He wants proven Championship players and Gunter certainly is just that. They are also short of options in the right-back position with Antonio Barragan having already departed the club this summer.

However, Boro have not been the only club monitoring Gunter's situation. Premier League sides Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are also believed to have registered their interest as well as Championship rivals Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Despite all these links, Gunter looks set to stay at Reading and help them push even harder for a return to the top flight next season. The right-back got a taste of the Premier League with the Royals in the 2012/13 season and will be eager to test himself at the highest level once again.