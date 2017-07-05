Everton winger Aiden McGeady close to securing Sunderland move

Reports suggest that Sunderland have reached an agreement with Everton for the signing of Aiden McGeady for a fee of around £2 million.

The signing has not officially been completed yet as the 31-year-old is yet to be unveiled by The Championship side with a few minor details still to be ironed out. However, these are expected to be a formality and he will soon join up with the rest of Simon Grayson's squad for pre-season.

An exciting winger at this level

McGeady, who scored eight goals last season for Preston North End as they flirted with the play-off places throughout the season, is no stranger to Grayson, with the pair working together last season at Deepdale. The new Black Cats manager is said to have McGeady at the top of his wish list this summer.

There is no doubt that McGeady would be a quality addition to Sunderland's squad and would add another dimension to their attacking power. He has played for Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Preston in his career so far as he has made a total of 336 professional appearances at club level.

He began his career with Scottish Premier League side Celtic after breaking through their youth academy in 2004. He went on to make 185 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals in the process. He then made the move to Spartak Moscow where he found the back of the net 11 times in 72 appearances before deciding to make the move to English football for the first time in his career.

His time at Goodison Park with Everton has not gone as he would have hoped. He has only made 32 appearances for the club since joining in 2014 for an undisclosed fee, finding the back of the net just once. This has seen him loaned out to both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston in recent years. His first loan spell at Wednesday was not a successful one as he made just 13 appearances, scoring one goal.

However, it was this season under the management of Grayson at Preston, when McGeady really got his career back on track and started to enjoy his football once again. He found the back of the net eight times in 35 appearances on loan for the club this season and became a hugely influential player. He will now be looking to carry this form into next season and help Sunderland return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The winger has also been fortunate enough to represent his country on the international stage. He has made 90 appearances for the Republic of Ireland after featuring at Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 level. He has scored five goals for his country during this time and has featured at many major tournaments such as the UEFA EURO 2012 tournament.

Sunderland fend off interest from elsewhere

Sunderland are now in advanced discussions with the winger and as long as there are not any last minutes hiccups in regards to the technicalities of the deal, McGeady should be unveiled within the next 24 hours.

The newly relegated side are not the only club to have registered an interest in luring McGeady away from Goodison Park this summer. Preston and Middlesbrough were also said to have been interested in securing his signature. However, the fact that Grayson got the best out of him last season appears to have been a key factor in McGeady deciding to make the move to the Stadium of Light.

Preston were of course very interested in bringing McGeady back to the club after how well he performed for them last season. However, both the fee and wages involved with the deal may have been too steep for the Lancashire club. Newly appointed manager Alex Neil will also have his own targets in mind ahead of next season.

McGeady will provide a creative spark to Sunderland's attack and is not the only signing close to being announced at the club. They are also edging close to confirming deals for Everton youngsters Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway which would be two useful additions to Grayson's squad.