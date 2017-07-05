Reports suggest Wolves have £15 million bid for Porto midfielder Rúben Neves accepted

Reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a bid of £15 million for FC Porto midfielder Rúben Neves accepted.

New Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo is looking to add his own spin on the squad before the start of the next Championship season and the 20-year-old is said to be high on his wish list this summer.

An impressive coup for Wanderers

These developments have sent shockwaves throughout football with a deal of this calibre pretty rare outside of the Premier League. Neves has been seen as a very promising player by teams worldwide following his breakthrough in Portugal and still has the potential to play at the highest level due to the fact he is still at such a young age.

He has broken many different records since breaking through Porto's youth academy in 2014. At just 17-years-old, he made his Primeira Liga debut and became the youngest player in the club's history to score a goal in the competition. He quickly followed this up with his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League just days later as he became the youngest Portuguese player to appear in the tournament.

Many football supporters will remember Neves for becoming the youngest ever captain in the Champions League as he led his side against Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. at just 18-years-old. Despite being a defensive midfielder, Neves has still managed to find the back of the net three times in 59 appearances for the club.

His rise at Porto has been recognised by the international side after he previously featured for Portugal at both Under-17 and Under-21 level. He received his first senior call-up in 2015 and featured in games against Russia and Luxembourg. Many have compared his style of play to that of João Moutinho and it is hoped by many that he may one day reach this level.

Wolves set to break transfer record

Nuno Espírito Santo previously worked with Neves in his one season at Porto last time out and clearly rates him highly as he is set to break Wolves' transfer record in order to secure his services.

The deal, which is said to be in the region of £15 million, has been significantly helped along by Jorge Mendes who has a key role at Molineux and is also Neves' agent. Mendes has a huge say over transfers at the club and was a key factor in Paul Lambert deciding to leave the club following the end of last season after several disagreements.

Many football supporters are stunned that Neves has taken the decision to move to England's second tier when the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all reportedly sent scouts to watch him in the past. However, it does highlight the ambition at the club and they will be seriously looking to challenge at the top of the division next season.

It may come as no surprise that Porto are willing to do business due to financial problems of their own. This sale will ensure they do not face punishment from UEFA for breaking Financial Fair Play guidelines. Neves' performances have also dipped in recent times so he may not be seen as a huge loss by the club's supporters.

Despite being excited by the club's ambition, Wolves supporters might be quietly concerned about their own financial status. Financial Fair Play guidelines may come back to haunt them if they do not reduce the size of their squad in this transfer window. They currently have 31 players on their books and this hefty fee they are about to spend on Neves will not give them much room to manoeuvre.