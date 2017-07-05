Huddersfield Town complete the signing of Elias Kachunga for £1.1m

After a very successful loan campaign at Huddersfield Town throughout the course of the 2016/17 season, forward Elias Kachunga has now made his move from German side Ingolstadt to The Terriers a permanent one.

The DR Congo international has signed for a fee of £1.1m, a small price to pay if he can produce anywhere near as many goals as he did in the Championship last season.

Kachunga impressed in memorable campaign

Scoring 13 times in all competitions last season, the 25-year-old was key for Huddersfield's unexpected promotion to the Premier League. Ending the season as the club's top scorer, the decision for manager David Wagner to sign Kachunga on a permanent deal was an obvious one.

The big question mark over Kachunga is whether he will be able to reproduce the goods for Huddersfield in the Premier League. If so, he will undoubtedly remain a fan favourite, whilst proving he is well worth the money paid for him.

Wagner delighted with the signing

Manager David Wagner has expressed his delight of completing the permanent signing of Kachunga."I said in the summer this move was perfect for the club and the player."

The Terriers' boss added "the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football. I think it's now correct to say he has adapted well."

The former Ingolstadt man made just three appearances for the club since becoming their record signing back in 2015, proving he perhaps wasn't suited to German football.

However, Wagner has expressed his beliefs that staying in English football is the right choice for Kachunga. "His style of play suits the English style perfectly, he has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player."

It is without a doubt that after a very successful loan campaign last season the Huddersfield fans will have big expectations from the forward. His form could prove a crucial factor in whether or not the Terriers have a successful first season in the Premier League.