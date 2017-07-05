Antoine Griezmann denies he spoke to José Mourinho ahead of signing new Atlético Madrid deal

Atlético Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann has denied that he spoke to Manchester United manager José Mourinho ahead of signing a new deal with Los Rojiblancos, citing that the main reason for him staying at the club was down to their transfer ban.

They made me the person who I am today

Griezmann has established himself as one of Europe's deadliest strikers since been signed from Real Sociedad by manager Diego Simeone back in 2014, managing to score 83 goals in 160 matches in those three years which included him finishing third in the Ballon d'Or back in 2016.

His talents have no go unnoticed with the Frenchman been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the past two summer transfer windows but no more so than in the current window, a deal looked very close at some points with the 26-year-old even stating that there was a 6 out of 10 chance he could move to Manchester.

However interest cooled and ended with the striker signing a new deal and Atlético's transfer ban been upheld, speaking to Four Four Two he denied ever speaking to Mourinho and that he couldn't leave the club that needed him "more than ever".

"No, no, no. No, that's totally made up," he stated to the magazine. "False. It was my decision. I communicated it to the club. That's it."

"I have stayed mainly because of the transfer ban," the Frenchman admitted. "Atletico needed me now more than ever and I felt I had to stay."

"It would be dirty to leave," Griezmann added. "I wouldn't have been myself, or the person that I feel I am today, if I had left this club in that way."

Growing increasingly frustrated

The loss Griezmann proved to be a big blow to Mourinho's transfer plans, and the window overall has been a quiet one thus far for The Red Devils having made just the one signing with Victor Lindelöf coming in from Benfica.

Mourinho is reported to have grown frustrated with their slow proceedings in the market as the manager stated he wanted all his senior signings finished before their pre-season tour of the United States, United will fly out to Los Angeles on Sunday with what is likely to be the one signing while Chief Executive Ed Woodward is away in New Zealand watching the British and Irish Lions.