Abraham keen to fulfill his Premier League potential

After completing his season-long loan with Swansea City, young Tammy Abraham is relishing his new opportunity to make a mark on the game and prove to everybody, including his parent club Chelsea, that he is capable of performing at the top level.

The England-Under 21 international is coming off the back of a tremendous season both for club and country, performing a crucial role in Bristol City's season whilst also being heavily involved in the Young Lions journey this summer.

Now he is ready to make the step up to England's elite level as Swansea prepare for another season in the Premier League as they attempt to push on from last season's relegation battle as Paul Clement takes charge for his first full season.

Keen to make an impact

Now the contract has been signed and Abraham prepares to join the Swans in America for pre-season, his focus has shifted on to the season ahead of which Abraham states he is "really excited" about. Despite the difficulties Swansea suffered last season, almost being relegated into the Sky Bet Championship, Abraham believes that he could always see that the club "try play nice football," which was important for him when considering the move.

Abraham made it clear that the way Swansea play football was a major factor for him in deciding to join the club for the season ahead as he believes "when teams play good football, it creates chances for the striker."

The striker enjoyed his time on loan last season and scored plenty of goals during his time away from Chelsea, a feat he is hopeful of repeating in Wales. Abraham also spoke about how his England teammate, Alfie Mawson played a role in convincing him to join, telling him that Swansea is a "great place to get your head down and work."

Mawson, who Abraham called a "good lad," also said that it would be a "great move" for Abraham's "ongoing development" and the Swansea faithful will certainly be hoping for the same.