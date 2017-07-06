Charlie Taylor signs four-year deal with Burnley

Following the departures of Michael Keane and George Boyd over the last week, Burnley manager Sean Dyche added a new face in the form of Charlie Taylor to the returning pre-season squad after the left-back rejected a new contract from Championship outfit Leeds United.

Taylor departs after half his life at the Yorkshire club

Taylor had become an established figure of a Leeds side that could not fulfil expectations and gain promotion last season, thus the 23-year old has turned down a two-year deal to go in search of top flight football after agreeing personal terms with the Clarets.

The left-back had spent 14 years at Elland Road after joining the youth academy at the tender age of nine. After signing professional terms, the exciting prospect was sent out on loan to three League Two clubs in as many as seasons before finally breaking into the first team during the 2014-15 campaign.

After 25 appearances and two goals, Taylor established himself as a regular name on the teamsheet during the 2015-16 season. It was during this campaign that he raised eyebrows of several Premier League sides after earning Fans Player of the Year.

Premier League interest sparks uncertainty

However, Taylor caught wind of the interest and turned down a new contract before the start of last season. Yet differences away from the pitch were put to one side as the left-back continued to be a first team regular, making 52 consecutive appearances before an achilles injury sidelined him for several months.

Taylor was selected for the final game of the season but reportedly refused to play, thus adding more weight to a suspected departure. After 104 games for Leeds, Taylor rejected a new contract offer in favour of joining Burnley.

"It was a tough decision to make"

Despite a seemingly sour ending to his time in Yorkshire, Taylor suggested "it was a tough decision to make. It is nice to hear some nice comments from Leeds fans as I was there a long time and it is sad to leave but I'm just looking forward to the next chapter in my life."

Taylor admitted the lure of playing World class players helped attract him to Turf Moor. "There were so many things that attracted me to Burnley, it ticks every box and it was a no-brainer really. Week in, week out you are playing teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, so I just can't wait to get started."