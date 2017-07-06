Ravel Morrison looking to earn transfer to Birmingham City after unsuccessful spell at Lazio

Ravel Morrison has been allowed to train with Birmingham City after it has become apparent that Lazio are willing to offload the midfielder this summer.

The controversial midfielder has had a torrid couple of years and is now looking to finally get his career back on track. He will be hoping that a move to St Andrew's could be a step in the right direction.

A huge talent gone to waste

Morrison's career began at Manchester United and he was viewed as having potential to be one of the best up and coming English footballers. Despite being praised by Sir Alex Ferguson, Morrison's attitude was already causing issues and he never managed to make an appearance in the Premier League for the club.

It was West Ham United who decided to take a gamble on the midfielder as he joined on a three-and-a-half year deal in 2012 for an undisclosed fee. Ferguson still stated how Morrison had great ability but clearly did not think he had the right attitude to become a success at Old Trafford.

His time at Upton Park was not the most successful as he only made 18 appearances for the club, scoring three goals in the process. However, one of these goals did come in a famous 3-0 win away against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

His time at West Ham did include three loan spells to Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City with the first two being the most successful. He made 27 appearances for Birmingham in the 2012-13 season and found the back of the net three times.

It was his loan spell at QPR where Morrison really started to show glimpses of finally getting back to his best. Under the management of Harry Redknapp, who is now manager of Birmingham, he scored six goals in 15 appearances as he helped the club achieve a play-off finish.

However, his final loan spell to Cardiff in 2014 was not a success as he only made seven appearances and failed to find the back of the net.

Worth a gamble or too big a risk?

It became clear towards the end of his contract at West Ham, that he was surplus to requirements and he began to look for a move elsewhere. He signed a pre-contract agreement with Lazio but joined them earlier than planned after his contract with the Hammers was terminated early.

However, he has never managed to settle at the Serie A club and has only made eight appearances during his time there. He was criticised during his time at the club for failing to learn Italian by coach at the time Stefano Pioli.

This led to him making a return to Loftus Road in January as he rejoined QPR on a loan deal until the end of the season. However, he only made five appearances for the club under the management of Ian Holloway in what was a poor season for the club.

QPR did have the option to sign Morrison in a £2.5 million deal following the end of his loan spell, but they have since announced that this is a deal they are not going to go ahead with. This comes as no surprise due to the fact he failed to make an impact at the club this time around and is on considerable wages.

It would of course by a huge gamble by Redknapp if he was to offer Morrison a deal for next season. However, he has got the best out of the midfielder in the past and can see what his attitude is like in training.

If Redknapp can get the best out of him like he did whilst in charge of QPR, then he could be an astute addition and help Blues challenge for a place in the Premier League next season.