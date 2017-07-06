Five of Liverpool's first seven Premier League games re-arranged for TV broadcast

Four of Liverpool's first seven Premier League games of the coming season will be broadcast live on TV after Sky Sports and BT Sport announced their line-ups for the first seven weeks of matches.

Liverpool's trip to Watford on the opening day will now kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 12 August, broadcast live on Sky Sports, making it the second match of the season with Arsenal’s clash at Leicester City played on the Friday night before.

The Reds' clash with the Hornets will be a tough test, with new Watford boss Marco Silva, who beat Liverpool 2-0 while Hull City boss last season, making his debut in the Vicarage Road dugout.

Liverpool, though, have happy memories of the fixture, with Emre Can’s sensational overhead kick the only goal in their last visit as they earned a crucial three points in the top-four race.

Liverpool's first home game of the campaign, against Crystal Palace, remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 19 August, meaning it is not on TV. Liverpool have not beaten Palace at home since 2013, and have lost their last three Anfield games against the Londoners.

Arsenal, who Liverpool did the double over last season, are the next opponents. The season's second league game at Anfield will be at 4pm on Sunday 27 August, and will be shown on Sky Sports.

Reds face handful of tricky early fixtures

Liverpool will hope to go into the game on a high having qualified for the Champions League earlier in the week – the second leg of their play-off tie is scheduled for either the 22nd or 23rd, with their opponent determined in the draw on Friday 4 August.

Sky Sports will also air the trip to Manchester City on Saturday 9 September, which will also be a 12:30pm kick-off.

The only home league game in September, against Burnley, will not be on TV in England, with the game not having been moved. It remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 16 September.

A tricky trip to Leicester City, who beat the Reds 3-1 in this fixture last season, awaits on Saturday 23 September. It will begin at 5:30pm and will have Liverpool on BT Sport for the first time in the league in the new season.

The final game to be announced to be moving is the visit to St James’ Park to face Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United. That will now be a 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday 1 October and will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The games to follow see a crunch clash with bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield and then a visit to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, where Mauricio Pochettino’s side will temporarily reside. Both of these matches are almost certain to be moved, but that announcement will not be made until the beginning of August.

Liverpool's pre-season campaign meanwhile gets underway against Tranmere Rovers next Wednesday at Prenton Park as they aim to hit the ground running once again in the Premier League season.