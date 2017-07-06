Toni Duggan leaves Manchester City to sign for Barcelona

FC Barcelona have confirmed the signing of England forward Toni Duggan, as she leaves Manchester City in the Women's Super League.

There had been speculation surrounding Duggan's future at City, but it wasn't expected that a foreign move would be on the cards. Her transfer to one of the biggest clubs in world football has therefore come as a huge surprise.

It meanwhile signals the first English player to play for Barcelona for 30 years, after Gary Lineker's spell with the Catalan club.

An established career in England

Duggan arrives in Spanish football having had a hugely successful career in England, specifically with Man City.

She played her youth football with Everton, before breaking into the first team in 2007/08. There she scored 17 times in 40 games, before earning a move to Man City to 2013.

Since then she has gone on to become an established member of the national team, and at the upcoming European Championships, could win her 50th cap.

Duggan has won everything there is to win in England, helping Manchester City to win their first WSL crown in 2016, before winning Continental Cup and FA Cup titles. She now leaves the club having scored 19 goals in 44 appearances.

Dreams of winning the Champions League

Manchester City impressively reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season, only to be knocked out by eventual winners, Lyon. That competition is the one every player wants to win, and at Barcelona, Duggan hopes to do that. "There's still one trophy missing from the cabinet for me, and when I spoke to Barcelona their ambition was to win the Champions League," she said.

With the signings they are making, Barcelona's ambitions of winning the Champions League are clear. Duggan will bring definite added quality to their side, whilst they've already brought in Elise Bussaglia from PSG, and added Macedonian Natasa Andonova for next season.

“Barça have grown a lot in recent years, particularly in women’s football. I am very confident that together we can take it to the next level. The club have made their intentions very clear with their signings over the years," Duggan said.