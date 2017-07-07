Rouwen Hennings secures permanent deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf

29-year old striker Rouwen Hennings has been given permission to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on a free transfer despite having 12-months left on his contract at Turf Moor.

Hennings struggled to hit the target in English football

After signing for Burnley in August 2015, Hennings featured regularly in the side that won promotion from the Championship that season. The former Karlsruher star made 28 appearances but only netted twice as he struggled for consistency within England's second flight.

Sean Dyche deemed Hennings surplus to requirements for Burnley's return to the Premier League and the German returned to his native land with 2. Bundesliga side Dusseldorf. After establishing himself earlier in his career at such a level, Hennings made an impact with nine goals in 30 games.

Hennings returned to Turf Moor over the summer period, though Dyche agreed to let the former Germany youth international return cut his contract short and return to his homeland.

A club statement read "Burnley Football Club would like to think Rouwen for his contribution to the club and wish him well in his future career."

Signings reportedly lined up

Hennings' departure continues a summer clearout for the Clarets as they prepare for their first successive Premier League campaign. Michael Keane, Joey Barton and George Boyd were all first team regulars who have vacated their lockers, whilst Charlie Taylor became the first incoming transfer as he arrived from Leeds United.

Youngsters Bradley Jackson, Ntumba Massanka and Josh Ginnelly have all been snapped up on loan by lower league clubs as they continue their quest for match experience.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Sean Dyche is looking to bolster his strikeforce with Brit Assombalonga the subject of an £8 million bid, whilst Stoke City's Jon Walters looks to be closing in on a £3 million deal.

With a week to go until Burnley's first pre-season game against Shamrock Rovers, Dyche will be hoping to bring in some new faces as soon as possible to gel the team together for another top flight campaign.