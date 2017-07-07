Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold signs new five-year contract on fresh terms

Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool to commit his future to the club until 2022.

The highly-rated 18-year-old only penned a five-year deal eight months ago but has agreed improved terms in reward of his progress in the senior squad.

West Derby-born Alexander-Arnold made 12 first-team appearances last term after making his debut in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in October.

He impressed when he made his first Premier League start away at arch rivals Manchester United, producing a solid display and establishing himself as competition to first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne in the months to follow.

The Academy graduate, who has been with the club since the age of six, was named the club's Young Player of the Season at their end of season awards evening.

Alexander-Arnold is currently among the crop of players at Melwood with the club's pre-season training having begun on Wednesday ahead of next week's first friendly away at Tranmere Rovers, quickly followed by a trip to Wigan Athletic two days later.

Alexander-Arnold insists his Liverpool career has barely started

Speaking on his new deal, the Reds' No.66 declared the contract an "exciting" and "proud" moment - adding: "I'm excited for the good times ahead hopefully, but I've said before, the hard work definitely doesn't stop now. It's only just beginning."

Alexander-Arnold hoped to have "many more moments like last season" in the 2017-18 campaign and the years to follow, acknowledging that he cannot take his "position and opportunity" for granted.

"Every day I'm trying to maximise the opportunity and do well. You can never be satisfied with where you are. There is always room for improvement," continued the defender, who has also played in central midfield for the under-23s and the first-team.

The youngster insists that it is "not a good thing" to be "satisfied in football" because "you've always got to strive better", though he said that "maybe you can dwell on achievements for a little bit."

"But you can’t dwell on them for weeks or months. You’ve got to get back to the hard work," Alexander-Arnold added. "That’s what I’ll do straight away – I’ll get back into training, I’ll work hard and I’ll try to fight for a place in the team."