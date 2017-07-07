Report: Leeds target Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Leeds United are targeting Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, according to the Daily Mail.

New boss Thomas Christiansen has marked the 20-year-old as his first choice replacement for Charlie Taylor, who joined Burnley earlier this week.

Borthwick-Jackson spent last season on loan at Wolves but he only made seven appearances and José Mourinho was reportedly angry with the full back’s lack of game time under both Walter Zenga and Paul Lambert.

Borthwick-Jackson a target for Leeds

Christiansen wants the Englishman as first choice and the player is supposedly available after falling behind Luke Shaw, Daley Blind. Right-back Matteo Darmian and centre-half Marcos Rojo are all ahead of the youngster in the left-back position.

It’s could well be a loan deal but the player wants to leave as he searches for regular first-team football. Borthwick-Jackson made his United debut under Louis van Gaal in November 2015, coming off the bench against West Bromwich Albion.

He went on to play 14 times for the Red Devils during the 2015-16 season and impressed at Old Trafford, particularly with his excellent crossing ability which created a couple of goals for United.

20-year-old had terrible loan spell at Wolves

He won the under-21s Player of the Year award in 2016 and was rewarded with a new contract, seeing him sign on at United until 2020. His long spell at the club, having come through the academy, looks to be at an end.

Borthwick-Jackson's development was severely halted by his atrocious loan move at Wolves. Infrequently played, he then stopped being given chances of any sort. Eventually, the 20-year-old was allowed to return to Man United for under-23 games, but only with permission from Wolves.

A loan move next season must be better should that be the way forward for him, but a permanent transfer could be better for his long-term development.