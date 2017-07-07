Manchester United can go to another level with Lukaku, insists Phil Neville

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes that his former club can go to another level once Romelu Lukaku's move from Everton is fully completed.

Multiple reports on Thursday said that United have seen a £75 million offer for Lukaku accepted by the Toffees as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his strikeforce this summer.

Lukaku is a perfect fit for United, insists Neville

The Belgian striker had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer but it looks likes United will now be getting Lukaku. Neville is excited to see what the powerful forward could offer United as he feels the Belgian will excel on the big stage at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Neville said that everyone can see the "improvement" in Lukaku's game over the past two seasons as many people kept asking whether he could do it in big games. Neville believes that the striker "half dispelled that last season" given how prolific he was in the Premier League by scoring 25 goals.

Neville went on to say that Lukaku is a "different type of striker from what United have had for a long time" as he is the type of striker who "can probably run in behind" but also he can be a "little bit of a battering ram" which makes him a real problem for opposition defenders.

Neville is backing Lukaku to be a big hit at United if he signs

The former United defender continued to explain that it will be "interesting to see how he fits into this United team" given the fact that Mourinho sold him while he was the manager of Chelsea.

Yet Neville insists that back then "Lukaku was a different player" as now he is a far "better player" as his current record in recent years is "sensational". If he produces the same for United then they will be "successful" next season.

Lukaku is currently on holiday in Los Angeles, where United are due to fly out to on Sunday for their pre-season and many reports have said that the striker will undergo his medical out there and join the rest of the United squad for their games.