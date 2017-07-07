Bayern Munich complete signing of Lucie Voňková from USV Jena

Bayern Munich have completed their sixth signing for the 2017/18 season, as Czech Republic international Lucie Voňková joins the side. The contract finishes on the 30th of June 2019.

No stranger to the Bundesliga

Voňková began her career in her home country playing for SK Slavia Praha in the Czech First Division. She spent six years at the club before she made a controversial move to rivals AC Sparta Praha, helping the side to a league title and the Women's Cup, where she also featured in the UEFA Women's Champion's League. Her impressive season earned her a move to MSV Duisburg (formerly known as FCR 2001 Duisburg) for the 2013/14 season - she registered 14 appearances and a goal.

After two seasons with The Zebras she transferred to fellow Bundesliga side USV Jena. Making a name for herself, the striker had two consistent seasons scoring six goals in each. With two red cards during her last season, she missed a total of six games out of 20, limiting her goal scoring tally.

Embed from Getty Images Voňková with her former teammates at USV Jena

Bringing depth to attacking options

The striker has announced her feelings towards the move: "I am really looking forward to this. I have very big goals in the championship, the cup and the Champions League. I do not just want to wear the Bayern jersey, but I want to be in the first eleven." The 25-year-old added, "It is a big thing, I am very proud that I can play in this team.​"

Manager Karin Danner spoke to the club website about Voňková's strengths and how the signing will improve her squad.

"Lucie is a player who brings not only size, but also dynamism and speed," she said. "We want to attack again in three competitions next year and we need a strong squad. We are delighted that Lucie will strengthen our offensive."