Trent Alexander-Arnold: New Liverpool contract shows Jürgen Klopp's belief in me

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes his new long-term Liverpool contract demonstrates the confidence placed in him by Jürgen Klopp and says he hopes to repay such faith.

The 18-year-old penned a new five-year deal that keeps him committed to the Anfield club until 2022 on Friday, only eight months after signing his first contract as a senior Liverpool player.

Alexander-Arnold is now determined to work hard to repay his manager's faith and challenge Nathaniel Clyne for his starting spot at right-back as the 2017-18 season looms larger.

Alexander-Arnold "overjoyed" to be a part of Liverpool first-team

Alexander-Arnold said: "Knowing that the manager has got faith in you and having that belief means a lot. Obviously it makes me feel like I am part of his plans going forward. It makes me feel good."

The defender added that it "signals a chance and faith from the manager once again", hailing that Klopp has "shown in many different ways the faith that he has" in young players and himself over the past 12 months.

"I'm happy to have his faith and hopefully I can repay him by doing well when I get the chance," insisted the teenager.

On what the club means to him, boyhood Liverpool fan Alexander-Arnold said: "Everything. It seems like it’s a family to me now. It has been there for as long as I can remember so it feels like I’m part of a family with Liverpool – the fans, the team, the coach and the staff."

The right-back, who can also play in central midfield, noted that he was "more than satisfied" and even "overwhelmed and overjoyed" with his breakthrough campaign.

He made 12 appearances, seven in the Premier League, and declared himself "really proud" of his achievements although he said his hard work has only just begun.

Asked what his highlight was thus far, he said: "I'd probably say Old Trafford. The whole occasion – the manager having the trust, my family being so proud, the importance of the game as well, and everything about the game was excellent."

"I still need to improve on every area of my game"

"He always knows what to tell me at the right times and what to work on," Alexander-Arnold said on Klopp, noting that there is "always stuff you need to improve on."

The teenager, born and raised in West Derby close to the club's Melwood training ground, insisted there is "not one stand-out thing" for him to improve on but that Klopp has told him he needs to improve "in every aspect" of his game.

Alexander-Arnold continued: "It's normal, I’m only 18 and I know I’m not at the highest level I can achieve and I've still got a lot of potential. Hopefully, as a team and as an individual, I’ll fulfil that potential."

The Academy graduate is far from resting on his laurels and insists he must "try to be the best player in every session" every week and not just have "a good session here and there" or "a week's worth of good sessions."

He acknowledged that he must fight for his place in the senior squad because "there's always someone trying to take your spot", accepting it as "just natural" because there is "always going to be competition."

Alexander-Arnold suggested that is "what's good with new signings and new players coming in" because players must fight and "try to work hard" for their position.

As well as Klopp, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he spoke with club legend and current under-18s boss Steven Gerrard to get his advice on breaking into the senior squad.

"His advice was really helpful because he is an idol of mine and to have advice from him means a lot," said the local-born player, who has previously declared his desire to one day captain the club.

Alexander-Arnold repeated that he wants "to try to emulate his career path" as much as possible as he revealed that talking to Gerrard was the former captain's idea.

He continued: "Being ready to fight for your position, because there is going to be lads from the Academy who are going to come up and try to take mine. You’ve got to fight for your position day in, day out – that's what he told me and that definitely stuck."