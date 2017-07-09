Goalkeeper Joel Pereira extends Manchester United contract to 2021

Young Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has signed a new four-year contract at club until June 2021 with the option to extend for a further year if everyone is happy.

Pereira has been rewarded with a new contract after impressing Jose Mourinho so much that he made his breakthrough into the United senior team at the end of the season making his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Pereira reveals delight at signing a new contract at United

Their had been reports earlier in the summer that the Portuguese keeper was a wanted man but he has decided to stay at the club and he revealed the reasons behind signing a new contact at United.

Speaking to United's offical website after signing a new contact, Pereira said: "I have been at United for a number of years now," and he revealed he has "enjoyed every minute" as he feels that he has made "great progress as a goalkeeper."

The goalkeeper went on to say that his "debut for the first team at Old Trafford was unbelievable" and for this reason he wants to "thank the manager and his coaching team" for helping him achieve his goal and now he has revealed he is looking forward to "playing a part in the squad for many years to come."

Mourinho believes Pereira will be the best Portuguese goalkeeper in a few years time

Mourinho also had his say on Pereira's new contract saying "Joel has progressed really well during the course of last season" and therefore it was only natural that he broke into the first team. Mourinho believes if he "continues his development and continues to work hard" he is sure that Joel can "become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation."

Pereira has also been rewarded with a place in the United team for their three week tour of America which starts this upcoming week with the team flying out today.