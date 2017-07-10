Romelu Lukaku states he will deliver excitement to Manchester United fans after completing move

Striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that he will be looking to "deliver in every single game" for the Manchester United fans, as the Belgian completed his move to The Red Devils.

Going to be giving my best

United manager José Mourinho is looking to better his first season at Old Trafford, as the coach looks to return United to Premier League title contenders and a return to the Champions League.

Mourinho looked to do that with the club's financial muscle, but headed to Los Angeles for the pre-season tour of America with just the one signing of defender Victor Lindelöf from Benfica.

It did seem that a deal was close for Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata who United have rumoured to be hunting for all summer, but that deal cooled off as rumours of a move for the 24-year-old began to build-up.

A fee for the striker was agreed with Everton at the weekend before completing a five-year deal on Monday, Lukaku has been in Los Angeles with United midfielder Paul Pogba on holiday and in his first interview as a United player with MUTV he stated that he will be looking to give his best for the United fans.

"I am going to give my best, try to score as many goals as possible and try to win as many trophies," Lukaku told MUTV. "That is what they want."

"They want excitement on the pitch," the Belgian added. "And this is something that I will try to deliver in every single game."

Something that I have always wanted

Mourinho's main task in his debut season in the North West was to return Champions Leaue football to the club which they hadn't tasted since 2015, they did that in style as they claimed their first Europa League title with a 2-0 win over Ajax.

Lukaku has always stated his ambition to play in Europe's elite competition during his four year stay at Goodison Park, and when asked about the chance to finally play in the Champions League he stated his excitement to experience a European night with The Red Devils.

"I have been a pro for eight years and I have never had a taste of the Champions League group stages," the striker said when talking about Europe's elite competition. "It is something I have always wanted, that competition has something, I want to see how it is and to have a taste."

"Now to have that opportunity and to challenge to win it is the best thing," Lukaku concluded. "We are going to be prepared and we are all going to work hard in these upcoming weeks so we are prepared to challenge for the trophies."