Jack Cork returns to Burnley on four-year deal

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has made his third signing of pre-season with defensive midfielder Jack Cork looking set to fill the void left by the departure of Joey Barton.

A familiar face to the Turf Moor faithful

Cork returns to familiar territory after previously spending 18 months on loan from Chelsea at the start of the decade. Cork made eleven appearances in his first taste of the Premier League during the 2009-10 campaign, before establishing himself as a first-team regular in the Championship the following season.

The London-born engine room player signed for Southampton in summer 2011, helping them gain promotion from the second tier of English football to the top flight as an ever-present that season. Cork went stayed on the South Coast for three and a half years, making 127 appearances for the Saints in the process.

After losing his place in the first team, Cork was snapped up by Swansea City midway through the 2014-15 campaign. The midfield grafter went on to establish himself as a key figure for the Swans, contributing 83 appearances in just 30 months as he completed a sixth consecutive campaign in the Premier League last season.

"I've got some great memories"

Cork, who represented England at Under-21 level and was part of the Great Britain Olympic squad, suggested that a growing influx of midfield players at the Liberty Stadium played a role in his departure. “They had just signed someone in the same position, we had a lot of midfielders and it was going to be a difficult year."

The 28-year old also explained how the affection he was greeted with by senior figures at the club helped sway his decision. "The club was keen and I was keen, we talked about it and decided it was best."

On his return to Turf Moor, Cork added “it’s great to be back. I’ve got some great memories from the year and a half I was here and it’s good to come back and see some old faces."