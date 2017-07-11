Norwich City sign Middlesbrough defender James Husband for undisclosed fee

Norwich City's new manager Daniel Farke has made the club's sixth signing of the summer today as defender James Husband joined the club from Championship rivals Middlesbrough for a reported fee of around £1 million.

The Canaries will now be looking to secure further additions in this transfer window to ensure they compete far better than last season when they were seen by many as one of the biggest underachievers in the league.

A smart addition for the Canaries

Husband arrives at Carrow Road as a relatively low risk transfer for the East Anglian club as he arrives for a rumoured fee of around £1 million. With the huge amount of money being spent by their Championship rivals such as Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, this sort of fee does not seem that significant. However, this does not mean that Husband does not have the credentials to be an astute addition ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old began his career at Doncaster Rovers after breaking through the youth academy in 2011. He went on to make 64 appearances for the club, scoring four goals in the process as he impressed during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium. This led to a host of interest and Husband eventually decided to make the move to Middlesbrough in a swap deal for Curtis Main and a fee of around £500,000.

However, his move to the Riverside did not work out as he would have hoped. He only made eight professional appearances for Boro and his spell at the club included being loaned out three times to other Championship clubs.

He joined Fulham on two different occasions during the 2014/15 season but still only made 12 appearances for the Cottagers during his time there. He also spent some time on loan at Huddersfield Town in the 2015/16 season, but again only made 12 appearances for the Terriers and failed to gain a regular place in their starting line-up.

Husband looking to 'enjoy' his time at Carrow Road

Husband has now decided to make a permanent switch away from Middlesbrough, joining Norwich on a three-year deal. He will be looking forward to putting last season's injury problems behind him and trying to become a regular starter for the Canaries. He told Norwich's official site: "I'm delighted to join such a big football club. They've been in the Premier League recently, and obviously there are some big players here who have played in the Premiership and hopefully they can teach me things I don't know already."

Husband joins the likes of Marley Watkins, Angus Gunn, Mario Vrancic and Harrison Reed who have already joined the club this summer from Barnsley, Manchester City, SV Darmstadt 98 and Southampton respectively.

The attacking full-back explained how his frustrating spell at Boro has made him even more determined to get back to his best. He added: “It didn’t go to plan for me and I didn’t play as much football as I wanted. So first and foremost I’ve come here to play football and to enjoy my time as much as possible. The main thing is to try and get Norwich up the league as far as we can go.”