Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: Everyone who can run will play in first friendly against Tranmere Rovers

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is likely to hand run-outs to the majority of his squad as they face Tranmere Rovers in their opening pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening.

Klopp has said that "everyone who can run will play" when the Reds travel to Prenton Park to face their non-league neighbours in their first run-out of the summer.

And most of Liverpool's squad will be handed the opportunity to play against Micky Mellon's side in their first of two local friendlies before jetting to Hong Kong, Germany and then Ireland.

Klopp reveals all of Liverpool's fully fit players will feature

Klopp admitted that he had not thought through his starting line-up "in detail" yet, stating: "Why should I? We had a running session on Tuesday and that's good because we needed to do this because every day we've trained twice."

The German said that he would "make the line-up" on Wednesday morning but declared that "everyone who can run will play" - acknowledging that they have "a nice and big group at the moment."

He noted how there are "little problems here, little problems there" but overall "not too much so far" and so they will have a large squad to pick from across the river Mersey.

Yet Klopp reiterated that he does not know "who will start" of the "more than 20 players" and "even more goalkeepers" who are available.

"It's not that important for me so much," he continued. "But whoever comes to Tranmere, we will see pretty much all of them [play of those] that are available."

Coutinho and Lallana both "well recovered"

Club-record summer signing Mohamed Salah will not play due to immigration protocol, while Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana are also unavailable after only recently returning to training.

The pair were granted extended breaks due to their respective international involvements and only returned to Melwood on Tuesday, though they are fighting to feature against Wigan Athletic on Friday.

On Lallana and Coutinho being back, Klopp insisted it was "good to see them" and revealed that the pair "looked well recovered" - adding: "Phil looks good. It's always good - an outstanding player. Not having him around feels a little bit strange, but having him around feels much better."

The manager noted that "all of the players will play at Tranmere" but "of course not Adam and Phil" because they "have to train now" and Liverpool "will see how far they are before the game at Wigan."

"It is not even sure we will try this, so then for sure in Asia they will be a part of the line-up," Klopp added of Lallana and Coutinho.

Reds have "started from a good point"

Liverpool's pre-season preparations are well underway, the squad having endured double sessions as they look to reach full fitness, and Klopp said that training has "been good" thus far.

He said that they don't yet have "the final squad" but that it is "all good so far" the work they have been doing with their training group, continuing: "The testing was good and the boys came back really fit. They did what they had to do and I like this."

Klopp insisted that the team "came back in good shape" and have "started from a good point", though he acknowledged that "adapting to this intensity again is always a challenge."

Yet he added that it has "worked out well so far" and said that it is "a nice thing" they have "the first [pre-season] game" coming up "because it is why we all do it, to play the games at some point."

Klopp concluded: "I thought one week without a game made sense and now we can go to Tranmere and play there."