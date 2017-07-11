José Mourinho to rotate goalkeepers on pre-season tour

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has confirmed that he will be making regular rotations regarding his goalkeepers, as The Red Devils look to prepare themselves for the start of their pre-season tour of the United States.

Swapping in and out

It does seem certain that Spanish international David de Gea will continue to be Mourinho's No 1 going into the new campaign, despite being out of the squad towards the back end of last season after rumours of a move to Real Madrid began to resurface once again.

Sergio Romero seemed to be a perfect replacement for him as he played in the 2-0 Europa League victory over Ajax, but hopes will be high with the younger generation of keepers at the club with Joel Pereira and Dean Henderson.

It has been confirmed that Henderson will be on loan at Shrewsbury Town for next season, with Pereira expecting to be the third-choice for the rest of the season.

Mourinho has shown his appreciation for young Portugal international, and ahead of their stint across the Atlantic Mourinho has confirmed that all three will be getting equal time on the pitch.

"The first match, Romero does not play," Mourinho told MUTV. "We play David for 45 and the kid [Pereira] for 45.

"In the second match, David does not play. We play the kid for 45 and Romero for 45," the coach added. "The third match against Man City, we don't play Joel. We will play David for 45 and Romero for 45."

Look forward to playing a part for years to come

It has been a slow rise to the top for the young keeper since joining back in 2012, with the 21-year-old been on loan at Belenenses last season before been back in to make his senior debut in the FA Cup win over Wigan Atheltic.

The Portuguese youth made his full debut in the final day win over Crystal Palace, Pereira's recent antics has seen him sign a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2021 and he stated he wants to be part of the club for years to come.

"I have been at United for a number of years now," he said. "And since the first day here I have enjoyed every minute."

"Over the last season I feel I have made great progress as a goalkeeper," the 21-year-old stated. "This will stand me in good stead for continuing my development as a Manchester United player."

"I want to thank the manager and his coaching team for the help and guidance they have given me," Pereira concluded. "I look forward to playing a part in the squad for many years to come."