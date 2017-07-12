Denayer looks ahead after disappointing loan

Jason Denayer is one of the future stars of Manchester City’s defence and was sent on loan to Sunderland last season to gain experience. This turned into a more tedious experience than what the big Belgian had probably imagined.

Despite being a centre back the majority of his career, injuries saw him take up a position in front of the defence but Denayer said he ‘feels like [he] hardened himself’.

Playing in 27 games for the doomed Black Cats, Denayer got to experience the other side of the ball, losing most of the season will aid his development further, something Denayer also believes.

Another move likely

City are looking to move the 22 year old on a loan move again, this time to newly promoted La Liga side Girona.

Denayer, however, is looking to be on a team that will ‘dominate the game’ so he can ‘show what [he] can do’.

Sunderland was a real change to what Denayer faced before as he was a key part of Galatasaray’s team the year before, and its fair to say that the lifestyle on Wearside didn’t suit the Belgian.

Compared to life in Turkey, there was nothing in Sunderland, ‘apart from a shopping centre, and that’s it.’ Denayer said recently.

Denayer revealed he wasn’t best pleased with his move to Sunderland on the last day of the transfer window last summer, and would prefer a move to a high quality team that could also offer him first team football. It is believed that he would, if possible, like a move to French side Lyon, who have previously had a bid in the region of £12 million rejected by Manchester City.

It is understood the Europa League club interests Denayer, and with Lyon becoming short on centre backs, the first team football at a decent team that Denayer craves could be just around the corner.