Steve Mandanda returns to Marseille after disappointing Palace spell

Crystal Palace have confirmed goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has left to rejoin Ligue 1 side Marseille.

An unsuccessful stay

The 32-year-old joined the Eagles last summer on a free transfer from the French team, making his competitive debut in August in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

However, he failed to keep a clean sheet during his time at Selhurst Park, and was unable to hold down a first time place, firstly under Alan Pardew and then Sam Allardyce.

Despite a less than successful spell, the Frenchman has called the season ‘rewarding’.

“It was frustrating. I hurt myself when it never happened to me,” Mandanda has said.

“We learn in every situation, I had never been dismissed from a group, it takes character not to crack and do anything.

“Either we give up, or we work to be ready on the day. I chose the second solution.”

A happy return

Mandanda joined Marseille from Le Harve in 2007, at first on loan, and went on to make 443 appearances in nine seasons.

“When there was first contact, for me it was obvious to return,” he quipped.

“We often want to try experiments, that’s what I did. I had the opportunity soon to comeback, and I am really happy because there is a project with a very good organisation, a lot of ambition in a club that I know perfectly.”