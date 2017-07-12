Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho aiming to be involved in Liverpool's upcoming friendly with Wigan

Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho are keen to get back into action for Liverpool​, with the duo hoping to be involved in Friday's pre-season friendly against ​Wigan Athletic​.

Returning to Melwood for training on Tuesday, Lallana and Coutinho weren't expected to feature until the Premier League​ Asia Trophy in Hong Kong next week. However, the midfielders seemed eager to get a run out against the Latics.

Lallana in good shape with one eye on Friday

The midfielder returned to Merseyside later than most of his teammates after his international commitments over the summer. However, both he and Coutinho believe they are in good shape having maintained a strict fitness programme over the last few months.

"If the lactate levels say we are okay, which I'm sure we are, then hopefully we can maybe get a bit of game time on Friday," ​Lallana said.

​"I'm not sure what the manager is thinking. But definitely when we are in Hong Kong we'll be out on the pitch."

​"I've had a great summer. It's always nice to relax with your family and recharge the batteries."

​"You get withdrawal symptoms", says Lallana after returning from summer break

Lallana played hugely important roles in the club's surge towards the top-four last season, with Liverpool returning to the Champions League much to the delight of their fan-base.

Thus, a summer of rest was well earned with the 29-year-old able to spend time with their loved ones. However, Lallana told the official club website that he was more than ready to return to action as Jürgen Klopp's side look to mount a charge on four fronts for the upcoming campaign.

​"But I'm more than ready to come back now. You get withdrawal symptoms," said Lallana. "We're given a programme and it's important you stay ahead of the game as much as you can."

​"The levels nowadays are always rising and people always want to improve and be better. We have our own tests when we come back to Melwood to see how fit we are."

​"You've got to trust the boss and trust the fitness team to tell us what we've got to do to get in the best shape possible," ​concluded the midfielder.