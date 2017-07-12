Report: Man Utd still below Inter's valuation of Perišić

Despite submitting a new offer for Inter Milan wideman Ivan Perišić of roughly £40m, Manchester United remain some way off the valuation of the Croat.

United offer £40m for Perišić

According to the Telegraph, the Reds must offer a further £9m to meet Inter's valuation of their forward. The Italian club's frustration at United's low initial offers and the way they have conducted themselves in the process of this transfer has complicated matters, but a move is certainly still possible.

Perišić wants a move to Old Trafford, tempted by three things: a large increase in wages, working with José Mourinho and playing in the UEFA Champions League. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is hoping to keep the 28-year-old, but admitted recently he has to speak to his player and convince him to stay in Milan.

Inter boss wants to keep Perišič

Spaletti, who is new to the managerial role at the San Siro, said that he "will speak to everyone and, of course, for those who are distracted there will be different words."

“I will listen to him [Perisic]. I’m counting on him but we’ll have to understand his intentions. It would not be nice to hear him say words like ‘I want to leave’. We’ll see.

“You keep talking about Perisic and his desire to leave but I need to listen to his own words first and then decide how to act. In any case, I will say this – ‘We are Inter and we can choose to make different decisions to the ideas of the players’.”

United want to wrap up, or at least make significant progress, on a transfer for Perišić before he flies out to China with the Inter Milan squad for a pre-season tour. United are currently in Los Angeles as they prepare for their "Unmissable Tour" of the USA, followed by games in Norway and Ireland.

Woodward remained in London to continue transfer deals

Chief Executive Ed Woodward, who handles United's transfer business, is yet to join up the Reds in the US as he looks to close a deal for Perišić. He's unlikely to travel over the Atlantic until Monday or Tuesday next week, the same point at which Inter fly out to China.

If United are willing to match Inter's valuation of €55m for Perišić, he'll become their third signing of the summer, and Mourinho's seventh as United boss. The Reds spent in excess of £150m last summer. Should this transfer go through, they'll reach that amount once more following a £30.7m deal for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelöf and the £75m transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.