Jack Cork “sad” to leave Swansea City after switch to Burnley

Former Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork has reflected on his time at the club, following a move to Burnley.

Burnley completed the move for a reported fee of £8m plus £2m add-ons on Tuesday night.

Cork spent two and a half years at Swansea, where he went on to regularly captain the side in the 2016/17 season.

What did Cork say?

“I have had a great two-and-a-half years at Swansea,’’ explained Cork after signing for Burnley. “The last six months were difficult for everyone, but we got the job done in the end.

“I’m sad to go because I’ve met great people and friends that I will keep in contact with for the rest of my life.” He told the club's website.

He went on to say that he is sure that Swansea “will be fine as well” and that he is confident that “the lessons have been learnt from last season.”

Cork also said that there is a good squad at the club, but “a better start will be key again.”

Paul Clement reflects on the move

Swansea manager Paul Clement said: “Jack was not someone we were looking to move on,” he claimed.

“I saw him as part of my plans, but a really good offer came in from Burnley and it was also a good personal offer for Jack.”

A good move for all parties

Cork to Burnley for a fee rising to £10m really is a good move for everyone involved, a rarity in today’s transfer market.

Burnley are getting a quality midfielder with leadership experience, he will help stabilise their midfield and has the nous to help them squeeze out more wins, especially on the road.

Cork however didn’t fit in Clement’s system, and wasn’t a standout passer that really fit into a Swansea midfielder. He was a handy player, but to get a possible £10m for him is a very good sale.