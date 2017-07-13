Middlesbrough complete the signing of Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite

Garry Monk has continued to strengthen his Middlesbrough side ahead of the 2017/18 season, as Boro completed the signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC.

Beefing up at the top

It was a brief and disappointing return to the English top-flight for the Teesside outfit as they went down at the first attempt which also saw the demise of coach Aitor Karanka who got them there in the first place.

The club looked to be heading into a regeneration in their attempt to make it back to the top-flight at the first attempt, with the club announcing the appointment of Monk as the man to lead the ship.

The former Leeds United manager has already flexed his financial muscles having already secured the signatures of Jonathan Howson and Cyrus Chrisite, but the one thing that they lacked last season was firepower up front and they are looking to eradicate that with the signing of the Danish international.

Braithwaite who managed 11 goals in the French top-flight last year completed his medical at Rockcliffe on Thursday to finalise the deal, the striker is believed to have signed a four-year contract at the Riverside Stadium believed to be around £9million and he shared his delight at signing for The Boro.

“I'm really excited to be here,” He told mfc.co.uk. “I can't wait to get started.”

"For me, the main thing is the project here,” the striker stated. “I met the chairman and the coach, and everyone really wanted me."

“They showed me the project for the future," the Dane stated. "I feel this a great club with a lot of possibilities."

“This is a great club and it’s a big club," Braithwaite added. "Now we have to get back up [to the Premier League] and show that we deserve to get back up.”

Smashing the club record

Chairman Steve Gibson has given Monk a big war chest and he has shown that thus far, but it doesn't look like the coach has finished just yet as it is reported that he looks to break the club's transfer record.

The man in question is believed to be Nottingham Forest's star striker Britt Assombalonga, the striker suffered a serious knee injury in the 2015/16 season he has managed 30 goals in 69 appearances and that has seen the quite the battle for his signature in the current window.

Premier Leaue side Burnley came closest but had a £8million bid rejected, Boro seem to have won the race with it been reported that the deal could be in the region of £14 million and wages of £60k-a-week.