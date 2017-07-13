Emile Heskey believes Daniel Sturridge should be first-choice for Liverpool next season

Emile Heskey believes an injury-free Daniel Sturridge should be Liverpool's first-choice striker for the upcoming Premier League season.

Sturridge has undergone a torrid time with injury throughout his career, making 20 appearances for Jürgen Klopp's side during the 2016/17 campaign.

Largely unavailable during the top-four run in, the England international has found it hard to cement a place in the starting XI and rediscover the form that saw him as one of the Premier League's most potent marksmen.

Heskey believes Daniel Sturridge should be first-choice striker

The 27-year-old started the final two games of the season under Jürgen Klopp, providing the team with a different threat up front via a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

Scoring against West Ham in the penultimate game of the season and Middlesbrough on the final day, Sturridge showed everyone just how sharp he can be in front of goal.

When fit, he's right up there with the best in the business and Emile Heskey thinks Sturridge could be huge asset for the upcoming season.

"He's a great player, wonderful player, wonderful ability," said Heskey. "Not only for Liverpool but for the national team too, but he needs to be playing so we start seeing the best of him.

"When you're sitting on the bench and coming on now and again, you get a few niggles, so I think for Daniel, he needs to be playing regularly."

Former Red excited by the prospect of Mohamed Salah

Making 223 appearances for Liverpool across four years, Heskey is looking forward to seeing Mohamed Salah line up for Klopp's side. The Egyptian's arrival directly improves the first-team picture with the club struggling for quality out wide for years now.

"Salah is very very exciting. He didn't quite get the opportunity he could have done at Chelsea, but he went to Roma and did exceptionally.

"It'll be interesting to see how he fits into the dynamics because going forward, Liverpool look very good." Heskey concluded.