Mohamed Salah eligible to play for Liverpool after being granted visa

Joining from AS Roma in June, Mohamed Salah surpassed Andy Carroll as Liverpool's record signing for a fee of £34million.

Salah granted visa to play for Liverpool

Due to the standard immigration procedure, Salah was unable to feature for Jürgen Klopp's side against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old returned to Melwood today having travelled to Paris for a meeting at the British Embassy.

The player needed to leave the United Kingdom before returning with the ability to play competitively for Liverpool.

The process has now been completed, thereby allowing Salah to be selected for Friday's trip to Wigan. The club's new number 11 will be vying to make his first appearance for Klopp having impressed the German with his pace and trickery.

Quality options out wide

Liverpool have lacked quality out wide for a number of years now. Take last season for example, when Sadio Mané's absence saw the Reds lose all momentum in their fight for top-four. Klopp was left with few options on the wings, with Nathaniel Clyne used as an outball.

With James Milner operating in the unfamiliar left-back role, pressure on Clyne to deliver width was only exacerbated. Thus, heading into the summer transfer window it was crucial Liverpool addressed such issues.

Mohamed Salah offers just that, having scored 19 goals during the 2016/17 campaign in all competitions. The Egyptian has the firepower to added extra threat and flair to the club's forward line. That's an ideal asset for Klopp ahead of a fresh campaign, with Mané proof of just how effective pace can be in breaking down packed defences.

Adding Salah to the ranks this summer means Klopp is no longer solely reliant on the Senegalese forward to inject a direct threat up top. Not only that, Liverpool will have an added flexibility to their game with Philippe Coutinho set to drop back into midfield.

Mané, Salah, Coutinho and Firmino - that's the quality Liverpool fans have been waiting for.